Brokerages Expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20).

Several analysts have commented on EVOK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 108.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

