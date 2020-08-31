Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $832.31 million, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

