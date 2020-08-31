Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GrowGeneration Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a research report issued on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRWG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $16.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.30 million, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 86.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 11,724 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $80,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,595.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,974 shares of company stock worth $7,541,207 over the last 90 days.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

