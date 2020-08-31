Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equity Residential’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE:EQR opened at $57.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.