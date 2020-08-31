Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.05) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASND. CSFB raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

ASND opened at $139.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $158.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

