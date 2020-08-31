Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.62. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.