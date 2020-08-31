QAD Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QAD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

QADA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of QADA opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4,818.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. QAD has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $54.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $349,613.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $434,089.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in QAD by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 706,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 206,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QAD by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 429,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

