Edap Tms SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of 375.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

