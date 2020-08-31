Brokers Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.
ANF opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $758.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $6,702,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $4,101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.