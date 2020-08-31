Cormark Weighs in on Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year.

Shares of TSE PRU opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

