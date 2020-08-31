Cormark Weighs in on Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year.

Shares of TSE PRU opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

