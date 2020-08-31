Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURL. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

NYSE:BURL opened at $202.50 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $126,083,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $104,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $72,281,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 945.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 431,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

