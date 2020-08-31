Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fiore Gold Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) – Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiore Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiore Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

F opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 million and a P/E ratio of 78.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

