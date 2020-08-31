Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.