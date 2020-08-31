FY2022 EPS Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Corp Increased by Analyst (TSE:GC)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of GC stock opened at C$28.04 on Monday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$45.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Garth Matthew Essery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,874.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,776.36.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share
QAD Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
QAD Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Edap Tms SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Edap Tms SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Brokers Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings
Cormark Weighs in on Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings
Cormark Weighs in on Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report