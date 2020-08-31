FY2022 EPS Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Corp Increased by Analyst (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of GC stock opened at C$28.04 on Monday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$45.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Garth Matthew Essery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,874.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,776.36.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

