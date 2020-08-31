Burlington Stores Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.78.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

