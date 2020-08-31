Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, August 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

ULTA opened at $237.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.31 and its 200 day moving average is $218.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

