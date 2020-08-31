Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Issued By William Blair

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $123.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $81.61 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.