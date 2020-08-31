Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

