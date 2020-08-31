Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of PAA opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

