OncoSec Medical’s (ONCS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Dawson James

Dawson James reiterated their buy rating on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONCS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of ONCS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 2,398,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $7,796,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.12% of OncoSec Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

