TheStreet Upgrades Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to “C+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $320.71 million, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of -2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $1,235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $757,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

