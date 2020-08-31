Dawson James Comments on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Dawson James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

SRNE opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $694,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

