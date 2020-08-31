Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NetApp Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NetApp in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NTAP opened at $45.74 on Monday. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

