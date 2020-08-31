Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By William Blair

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $384.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 723,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

