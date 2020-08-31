GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYY opened at $1.97 on Friday. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

