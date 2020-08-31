MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGEE. Bank of America initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.44.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGE Energy by 4,958.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 733,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 288.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 336.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 88,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 400.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

