BidaskClub Downgrades Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) to Sell

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.
IMO stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
