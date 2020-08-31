BidaskClub Downgrades Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) to Sell

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

IMO stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MGE Energy Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
MGE Energy Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Imperial Oil to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Imperial Oil to Sell
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Criteo Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Criteo Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Ebix to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Ebix to Sell
Analyzing PagSeguro Digital & Kaleyra
Analyzing PagSeguro Digital & Kaleyra


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report