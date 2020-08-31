BidaskClub Downgrades Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) to Sell

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.