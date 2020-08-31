Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $216.82. The firm has a market cap of $412.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average is $167.44.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

