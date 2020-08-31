Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.30. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Criteo by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.