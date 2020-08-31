BidaskClub Downgrades Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

EBIX opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. Ebix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ebix news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

