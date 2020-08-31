Analyzing PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) & Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Kaleyra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 10.45 $346.04 million $1.08 40.94 Kaleyra $129.56 million 1.42 -$5.51 million $0.24 26.83

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Kaleyra. Kaleyra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 23.16% 17.39% 9.91% Kaleyra N/A -15.09% 0.57%

Volatility and Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PagSeguro Digital and Kaleyra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 2 8 0 2.80 Kaleyra 0 0 6 0 3.00

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.74%. Kaleyra has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 80.51%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Kaleyra on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its (point of sale) POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

