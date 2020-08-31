OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Boxlight (NYSE:BOXL) Financial Review

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Edun Gr -13.26% -42.18% -5.49% Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49%

42.1% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 4.55, meaning that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneSmart International Edun Gr and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

OneSmart International Edun Gr currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.46%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 168.99%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than OneSmart International Edun Gr.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.22 $34.30 million N/A N/A Boxlight $33.03 million 2.40 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.80

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Boxlight on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

