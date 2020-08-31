Head-To-Head Contrast: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) vs. Centric Brands (NYSE:CTRCQ)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Centric Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $5.76 billion 0.89 $394.61 million $0.97 13.29 Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.00 -$123.77 million N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and Centric Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 2 7 0 2.78 Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 46.43%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Centric Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 0.19% 13.47% 4.12% Centric Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Centric Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores, e-commerce Websites, retail partners' Websites, and partner shop-in-shops, as well as to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of May 15, 2019, the company operated 31 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 19 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand outlet stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York. On May 18, 2020, Centric Brands Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

