RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) & Ocean Power Technologies (OTCMKTS:OPTT) Head to Head Analysis

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 4.66 N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 12.64 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies -615.46% -94.45% -70.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

