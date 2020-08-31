Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Critical Comparison

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vail Resorts and Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 5 6 0 2.55 Walt Disney 1 11 16 0 2.54

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $233.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $129.81, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Vail Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and Walt Disney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.27 billion 3.99 $301.16 million $7.55 29.84 Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.52 $11.05 billion $5.77 23.49

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Vail Resorts. Walt Disney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 7.65% 11.08% 3.62% Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Walt Disney on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

