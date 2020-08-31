CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) vs. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Head to Head Analysis

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CARREFOUR SA/S and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARREFOUR SA/S N/A N/A N/A CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for CARREFOUR SA/S and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARREFOUR SA/S 0 3 6 0 2.67 CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR 1 4 4 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

CARREFOUR SA/S has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of CARREFOUR SA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CARREFOUR SA/S and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARREFOUR SA/S $81.09 billion 0.16 $1.26 billion $0.26 12.42 CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR $533.40 million 2.06 $93.60 million $0.23 16.19

CARREFOUR SA/S has higher revenue and earnings than CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR. CARREFOUR SA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CARREFOUR SA/S beats CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. In addition, the company is involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland. Cairn Energy PLC was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

