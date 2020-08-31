Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) & Circle Entertainment (NYSE:CEXE) Head-To-Head Survey

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Circle Entertainment has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.7% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Circle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 38.87% 13.51% 4.59% Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and Circle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 2 0 2.33 Circle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Circle Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Circle Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 3.29 $109.52 million $1.16 9.41 Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Circle Entertainment.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Circle Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Circle Entertainment Company Profile

Circle Entertainment, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business. The company was formerly known as FX Real Estate and Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Circle Entertainment, Inc. in January 2011. Circle Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

