Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) & Avantor (NASDAQ:AVTR) Head-To-Head Review

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -33.76% 3.25% 1.82% Avantor N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coherent and Avantor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.43 billion 1.90 $53.83 million $4.89 22.94 Avantor $6.04 billion 2.10 $334.41 million $0.58 37.91

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Coherent. Coherent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coherent has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coherent and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 2 7 0 2.78 Avantor 0 3 11 0 2.79

Coherent presently has a consensus target price of $166.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.40%. Avantor has a consensus target price of $21.27, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. Given Coherent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherent is more favorable than Avantor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Coherent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantor beats Coherent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

