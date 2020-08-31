Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tanker in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE NAT opened at $4.33 on Monday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 870,742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 70.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 592,025 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 3,983.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

