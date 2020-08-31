Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.88 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $11.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.93 billion and the lowest is $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $13.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $48.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 billion to $49.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.02 billion to $51.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

CSCO stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,005,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,524,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $582,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

