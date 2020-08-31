Cormark Comments on RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for RediShred Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$0.55 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other RediShred Capital news, Director Phillip Harry Gaunce purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$60,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$570,479.13.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

