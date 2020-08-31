Zacks: Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce sales of $953.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $964.70 million and the lowest is $940.40 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $772.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

MDC stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares in the company, valued at $196,355,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $329,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,042 shares of company stock worth $37,474,574. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.