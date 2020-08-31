Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.79 Million

Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce sales of $490.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.20 million and the lowest is $417.64 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. UBS Group cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 57.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 245,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

