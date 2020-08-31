Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Reduced by Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $354,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,644 shares of company stock worth $22,763,064 over the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

