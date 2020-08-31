Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Leucrotta Exploration Inc Raised by Beacon Securities (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.81.

Shares of LXE stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

