Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.61 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.40.

Shares of TD opened at C$65.78 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

