Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.61 billion.
Shares of TD opened at C$65.78 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.