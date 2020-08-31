National Bank Financial Weighs in on BRP Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

DOOO stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BRP by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 2,809,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 917,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 108,616 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

