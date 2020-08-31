Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

salesforce.com stock opened at $271.10 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $278.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.90, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,776 shares of company stock valued at $143,971,013 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

