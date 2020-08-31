Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By Oppenheimer

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

CRM stock opened at $271.10 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $278.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,776 shares of company stock valued at $143,971,013. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

