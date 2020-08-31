B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of CHS opened at $1.39 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $6,344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 662,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 579,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Insiders bought 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

